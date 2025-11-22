Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

GLPEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Santander lowered Galp Energia SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Galp Energia SGPS Price Performance

Galp Energia SGPS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.26. Galp Energia SGPS has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia SGPS had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Galp Energia SGPS will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

Featured Stories

