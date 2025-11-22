Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.8333.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLD. Wall Street Zen lowered Fold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fold in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Fold Stock Performance

Shares of FLD opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $146.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Fold has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Fold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fold during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fold during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Fold Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

