Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,868 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.47% of Mirion Technologies worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 582.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 216.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.93%.The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $7,149,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,937,000. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.