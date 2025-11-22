Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.35% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $22,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.27. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.64.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $623.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

