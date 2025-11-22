Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $26.31 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,059,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.20% of Crescent Energy worth $26,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price objective on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Crescent Energy Company has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.54 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

