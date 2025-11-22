Critical Survey: Classover (KIDZ) vs. Its Peers

Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Classover to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Classover shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Classover shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Classover and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Classover N/A N/A N/A Classover Competitors -401.64% -643.41% -15.45%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Classover $3.62 million $5.27 million -2.58 Classover Competitors $1.45 billion $24.56 million 2.43

This table compares Classover and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Classover’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Classover. Classover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Classover and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Classover 1 0 0 0 1.00 Classover Competitors 1157 2504 5117 292 2.50

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Classover’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Classover has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Classover has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Classover’s rivals have a beta of -15.10, indicating that their average share price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Classover rivals beat Classover on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Classover Company Profile

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries. Classover’s proprietary course platform app provides exclusive benefits to students, including access to class schedules, remaining class credits, and class history. As an official test center for the Math Kangaroo Competition and other high-value competition channels, Classover is certified to provide high-quality teaching services to help students improve their academic performance. The school’s WASC certification is a testament to its teaching quality, meeting high standards in student satisfaction, teacher qualifications, classroom environment, and course content quality. Classover limits class size to six students to ensure personalized attention, delivering over 330,000 hours of online classes with a course renewal rate exceeding 90%. The platform has helped students win competition awards, making it a recognized “The Best Parenting Tool” in the parent community.

