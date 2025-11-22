Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Terreno Realty worth $25,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 3.1%

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 59.56%.The company had revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $285,242.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,942.55. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.