Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 79.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 129,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.The firm had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,388.36. This trade represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

