Private Management Group Inc. Raises Position in QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,260 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.06% of QuidelOrtho worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 629,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 46.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 42.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,555,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 570.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 469,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 399,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $699.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.45 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuidelOrtho

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $501,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 29,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,234.22. This represents a 389.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.