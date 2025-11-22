Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stake in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257,602 shares during the period. REV Group accounts for 1.2% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 3.58% of REV Group worth $83,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 5,215.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The business had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

