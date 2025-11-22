Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,378 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 788,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 481,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 991,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

