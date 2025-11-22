Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises about 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.90% of Littelfuse worth $50,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 264.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Littelfuse by 165.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $241.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,427 shares in the company, valued at $895,920.61. This represents a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

