Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 93,416 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,416 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Scorpio Tankers worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 77.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 143.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 206.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 2.6%

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.09 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.01%.The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

