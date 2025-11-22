Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 3,948 Shares of Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Ingevity makes up approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 3.52% of Ingevity worth $55,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Ingevity by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $206,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Ingevity Corporation has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

See Also

