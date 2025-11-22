Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 24,237 Shares of Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,114 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp comprises about 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Ameris Bancorp worth $45,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,311.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1,567.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

ABCB opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $76.58.

Ameris Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

