Private Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,877,614 Lucky Strike Entertainment $LUCK

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,877,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,143,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of Lucky Strike Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In related news, President Lev Ekster purchased 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $25,024.95. Following the acquisition, the president owned 71,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,282. This trade represents a 3.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,779 shares of company stock worth $64,272. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LUCK opened at $7.14 on Friday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUCK shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

