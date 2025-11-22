Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.69.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,732,475.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 122,092 shares of company stock valued at $23,844,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $191.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

