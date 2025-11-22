Private Management Group Inc. Has $23.78 Million Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,555,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,438 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $2,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 551,616 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 78,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

AMBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

