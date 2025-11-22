Private Management Group Inc. Sells 4,435 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.33% of AutoNation worth $24,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

NYSE AN opened at $207.10 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $228.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average of $203.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

