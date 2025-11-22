Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 24,061 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,485,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of DigitalBridge Group worth $25,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 57,152 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,590,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.25 and a beta of 1.78.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.