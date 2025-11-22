Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 10,121 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.22% of W.P. Carey worth $30,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 3,747,898 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,045 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $30,194,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,030,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 823,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 260,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

