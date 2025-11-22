Private Management Group Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Seaboard worth $28,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Seaboard by 94.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,284.98 on Friday. Seaboard Corporation has a 12-month low of $2,365.00 and a 12-month high of $4,318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,643.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3,292.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

