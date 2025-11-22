PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) versus OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Financial Survey

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneWater Marine and PLBY Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneWater Marine $1.87 billion 0.10 -$114.58 million ($7.08) -1.59 PLBY Group $119.51 million 1.54 -$79.40 million ($0.33) -5.18

Volatility & Risk

PLBY Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneWater Marine. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneWater Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OneWater Marine has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OneWater Marine and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneWater Marine 2 3 3 0 2.13 PLBY Group 1 0 1 1 2.67

OneWater Marine presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.59%. PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than OneWater Marine.

Profitability

This table compares OneWater Marine and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneWater Marine -6.12% 1.84% 0.44% PLBY Group -24.10% N/A -8.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of PLBY Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PLBY Group beats OneWater Marine on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services. Further, it provides rental of boats and personal watercraft services. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.