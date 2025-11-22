Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 58,411 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,411 shares during the period. Carlyle Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Carlyle Group worth $48,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $51.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

