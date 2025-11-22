Private Management Group Inc. Has $37.48 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,541,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,518 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $37,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,732,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 364,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,269,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $600.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -650.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $7.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

