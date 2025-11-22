Leonard Tannenbaum Acquires 17,790 Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum acquired 17,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $168,115.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 2,973,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,096,985.70. This represents a 0.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $9.70 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $130.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.48%. Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Sunrise Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUNS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.25 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 82.4% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $2,142,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

