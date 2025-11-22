Heron Bay Capital Management Invests $71,000 in Hf Foods Group Inc. $HFFG

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hf Foods Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hf Foods Group in the first quarter valued at $1,596,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hf Foods Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Hf Foods Group Trading Up 7.2%

NASDAQ HFFG opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. Hf Foods Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $306.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. Hf Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Analysts expect that Hf Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

