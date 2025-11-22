Cable One, Inc. $CABO is Private Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,564 shares during the period. Cable One makes up 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 5.53% of Cable One worth $42,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 27.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,931,000 after buying an additional 90,934 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cable One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after buying an additional 117,389 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

Cable One Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of CABO stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $436.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by ($4.08). The company had revenue of $376.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

