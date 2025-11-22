16,561 Shares in Freightcar America, Inc. $RAIL Bought by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Freightcar America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freightcar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freightcar America during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the first quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freightcar America in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Freightcar America during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAIL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Freightcar America from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Freightcar America stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Freightcar America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Freightcar America had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.25 million. Freightcar America has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freightcar America, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

