Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,448,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $371,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $79.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $83.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.