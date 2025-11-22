Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,448,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $371,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $79.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $83.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.
Read Our Latest Research Report on XEL
Xcel Energy Company Profile
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Energy
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.