Investec Group (LON:INVP) Releases Earnings Results

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 40.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Investec Group Stock Performance

LON INVP opened at GBX 536 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 571.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 546.95. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390 and a 52-week high of GBX 607.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 target price on shares of Investec Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 660.

About Investec Group

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

