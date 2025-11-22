Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Buys 971 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JXN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Jackson Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1,162.00) million for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

