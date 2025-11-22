Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 589.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

