Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,066.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $855.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $787.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

