Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Boosts Position in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 193.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Herc were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Herc by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herc by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Herc from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Herc Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $132.39 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $236.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Herc had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

