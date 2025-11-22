Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Sells 7,861 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,341,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,692,000 after purchasing an additional 173,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ferguson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,687,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $700,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,741.52. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total value of $2,060,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,444,645.03. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.0%

Ferguson stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $256.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.81.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.