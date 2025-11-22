Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Buys 500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $343.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day moving average of $381.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

