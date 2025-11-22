Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys 17,633 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 4,727.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Herc worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Herc by 158.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 114.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Herc from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Herc Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $236.39.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a positive return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile



Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

