Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stock Position Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,363,000 after purchasing an additional 231,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after buying an additional 125,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,928,000 after buying an additional 305,489 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after acquiring an additional 313,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $388.36 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

