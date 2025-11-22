Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Acquires 16,001 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 92.3% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.99.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

