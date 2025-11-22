Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Acquired by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2,602.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $491,985,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 588,520 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $567.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $589.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.31. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

