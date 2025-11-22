GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Purchased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,473 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,107,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,622,000 after purchasing an additional 703,903 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,822,000 after purchasing an additional 507,101 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 409,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

