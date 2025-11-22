American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its position in American Tower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.44.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $179.56 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

