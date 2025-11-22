Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $2.42 Million Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 56.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 174,555 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in IDEX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $237.38.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

About IDEX

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

