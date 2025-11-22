Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys New Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

Amphenol stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $144.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.01.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APH. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,123,270 shares of company stock worth $152,357,247. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

