Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Takes $741,000 Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:APH opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,270 shares of company stock valued at $152,357,247 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

