Insider Selling: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $68,369.71 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Banks sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $68,369.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,730.65. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.58 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $116.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,557,000 after buying an additional 322,858 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 41.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,545,000 after acquiring an additional 785,864 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,407 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

