Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Acquires 752 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,300,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,736,976,000 after acquiring an additional 350,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,698,000 after buying an additional 345,798 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,773,000 after acquiring an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $253.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $247.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

