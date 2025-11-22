Insider Selling: Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $93,470.30 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Gottwald sold 10,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $93,470.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 734,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,394.16. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tredegar stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Tredegar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
