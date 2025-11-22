Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Tecogen Inc. $TGEN

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.15% of Tecogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGEN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecogen in the 2nd quarter worth $4,148,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tecogen during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tecogen during the second quarter worth about $2,193,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tecogen in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000.
TGEN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tecogen Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.
Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.
